TV9 Telugu is set to host live streaming the Telangana election results 2023 today, December 3. Telangana went to assembly polls on November 30. Many exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the Congress party and a defeat for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS. Will the BRS retain power in Telangana? Will the Congress surprise everyone with its win? The counting of votes will decide today. Watch the Telangana election results 2023 live streaming on TV9 Telugu channel and get instant updates on the counting of votes. Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Who Is Winning Telangana Assembly Elections?

