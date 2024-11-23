The votes for the nine assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh are being counted. The constituencies involved are Meerapur, Kundarki, Sisamau, Katehari, Phulpur, Majhawan, Ghaziabad, Karhal, and Khair. As of early trends at 9:30, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are leading on 2 seats each. The results for Uttar Pradesh By-Elections 2024 will be declared later today. Assembly Elections Results 2024: Counting Begins for Jharkhand, Maharashtra Polls, Along with Bypolls Across 15 States.

Uttar Pradesh By-Election Results 2024

Uttar Pradesh By-Election Results 2024 (Photo Credits: EC)

