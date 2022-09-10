Congress MP Rahul Gandhi 's meeting with controversial Tamil pastor George Ponnaiah sparked a row after a video clip of the interaction went viral in which the pastor could be heard saying 'Jesus is the real god...not like shakti.’ Sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi and George Ponnaiah's on Twitter, BJP’s Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on the Congress and termed the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra a "sham". Hitting back at the BJP, the Congress claimed the audio of the video had been doctored and accused the saffron party’s “hate factory” of indulging in “mischief” fearing the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi.

Watch Video:

If meeting a controversial pastor, who is known for his visceral disdain for the majority community and their beliefs, Rahul Gandhi’s idea of “Bharat Jodo”, then this Yatra is nothing but a sham. How can indulging faith supremacists serve the larger society and bring cohesion? pic.twitter.com/2mLBM8MSJK — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 10, 2022

Check Reply By Jairam Ramesh:

भाजपा की हेट फैक्ट्री एक घटिया ट्वीट वायरल करने का प्रयास कर रही है। ऑडियो में जो कुछ भी रिकॉर्ड किया गया है, उससे इसका कोई संबंध नहीं है। यह भाजपा का विशिष्ट तुच्छ तरीका है। #BharatJodoYatra के सफल शुरुआत और लोगों द्वारा मिल रहे समर्थन को देखकर ये हताश हो गए हैं। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)