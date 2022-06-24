Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena supporters staged a protests against MLA Eknath Shinde in Nashik. They threw black ink and eggs at a poster showing a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and also raised slogans against him. According to reports, Shinde has left Guwahati and is on his way back to Mumbai.

Check tweet:

#WATCH Shiv Sena supporters throw black ink and eggs at a poster showing a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, also raise slogans against him, in Nashik pic.twitter.com/DUtKE2R2S5 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)