Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena workers seem to have taken to the streets against the rebel MLAs. On Saturday, Sena workers vandalised the rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant in the Balaji area of Katraj, Pune. Sawant is one of the rebel MLAs from the state and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Shiv Sena workers vandalise office of the party's MLA Tanaji Sawant in Balaji area of Katraj, Pune. Sawant is one of the rebel MLAs from the state and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam. #MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/LXRSLPxYJC — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

