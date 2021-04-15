Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold the remaining phases of voting in Bengal in one go. Banerjee said this would protect people from further exposure to COVID-19.

Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP's decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 15, 2021

