As per the Zee News-BARC exit poll results 2022, there seems to be some good signs for BJP in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. As per the Zee News-BARC exit poll results, the BJP is likely to get a vote share of 47 percent while the Congress and AAP are likely to get a vote share of 41 percent and 2 percent respectively. The Zee News-BARC exit poll results 2022 also states that BJP will form government but face stiff challenge from the Congress party. The Himachal Pradesh state went to poll on November 12, while the counting of votes will be held with the Gujarat Assembly Elections on December 8. Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP Projected to Secure Massive Victory in Gujarat, Congress and AAP Far Behind.

Good Signs for BJP in Himachal Exit Polls

