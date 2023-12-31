As 2023 bids farewell, Alaya F took to Instagram to reminisce on the fab and fashionable moments that peppered her year. From poolside chills to dedicated fitness sessions and glamorous appearances, the diva is brimming with gratitude for the eventful ride. Accompanying the montage is a heartfelt note where Alaya reflects on the 'year full of lessons' suggesting not just glitz and glam, but also growth and personal discoveries. Check it out! Dua Lipa Is Grateful As She Ends Her 2023 in India; Singer Sips Tea, Poses With Elephant in Short Yellow Kurta (View Pics).

Alaya F Bids Adieu to 2023 in Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)