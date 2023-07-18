Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Vadodara. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to share snippets from the movie promotion. Alia Bhatt is seen in a hot pink and neon green coloured saree, while Ranveer Singh looks dapper in all-black attire. Alia paired the look with a matching blouse with plunging neckline and oxidised silver jhumkas along with a black bindi. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in her subtle makeup look and wavy tresses. Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning in Forest Green Dress With Plunging Neckline at Heart Of Stone Movie Event in Brazil, View Pics.

Here's Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

