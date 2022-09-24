Amala Paul is a beach bum and her latest series of pictures from her vacay at the tropical paradise are enough to prove. In the latest Insta post, Amala can be seen flaunting her toned physique in crochet bikini top paired with denim hot shorts and a floral jacket. She has accessorised her outfit with bandana, wristlet and layered anklet and cool sunglasses. Her chic makeup gives her a perfect beach look. Amala Paul Serves Ultimate Beach Style Goals; View Actress’ Hot Pics From Her Maldivian Vacay.

Amala Paul In Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

