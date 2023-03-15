Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday, who is all set to tie the knot with Ivor McCary, on March 16 is hosting her sangeet ceremony today. A while ago, Ananya was seen making a glamorous entry at her sister's sangeet with her parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday. The actress was seen wearing a shiny floral lehenga-choli. Check it out. Ananya Panday Looks Straight Out of a Fairytale in Skimpy Choli and Skirt at Cousin Alanna Panday's Pre-Wedding Function (Watch Video).

Ananya Panday at Cousin's Pre-Wedding Function:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nari (@nari.kesari1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)