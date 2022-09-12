Ananya Panday has set a trend for her Gen Z who love her for her charismatic persona and casual-chic style. The Liger actress is on her vacation trip to Italy as she shared pics from the beautiful destination on Instagram. In her latest pics, Ananya looked gorgeous in the white strapless dress and boho jewellery that amped up her beautiful OOTD! View pics of the stunning actress who is all things beauty amidst what she calls, "pink skies and wishing fountains". Ananya Panday Chills on a Boat in Floral Bikini As She Listens to 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' on Loop in Italy (View Pics)

Ananya Panday in White Strapless Dress for Italy Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

