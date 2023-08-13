If you are the one who is keeping tab on Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, you'll know that the artist is not only entertaining concertgoers with her performances, but is also putting up a fab fashion show of sorts in custom-designed outfits. Now, recently Queen Bey delighted her desi fans by wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's saree gown in shade neon green during her Atlanta gig. Looking breathtakingly beautiful, the singer's cape-adorned six-yard cum gown boasts Gupta's signature design comprising of swirl structures, cut-out details and more. FYI, she kept it minimal with regards to accessories. Queenin! Shilpa Shetty Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Legs in a Vibrant Blue Ensemble, Shares Droolworthy Pics on Insta.

Beyoncé in Gaurav Gupta's Saree Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

