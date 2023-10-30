Bhumi Pednekar has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media showcasing her look from MAMI Film Festival 2023. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a high-neck all-white suit. She accesorised the look with pearl-embed statement earrings and a ring. She styled her hair in a neat bun and opted for a glam makeup look with brown lipstick, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and on-fleek brows. The Bollywood actress complemented the look with white pump heels. Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Glamorous in Sleeveless White Corset Dress With Thigh-High Slit (View Pics).

Here's Bhumi Pednekar's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

