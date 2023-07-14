Bipasha Basu has shared gorgeous photos of her on social media. The Raaz actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a pink printed kaftan dress. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely radiant in her no-makeup look. Bipasha Basu accessorised the look with a gold chain with heart pendant and a bracelet. "No make up No Hair Sometimes I don’t care [sic]," the actor wrote in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. Bipasha Basu Serves Major Beach Fashion Goals in Printed Blue Kaftan Dress (View Reel).

Here's Bipasha Basu's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

