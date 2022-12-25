BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose, turned into Sexy Santa to wish their fans worldwide on the happy occasion of Christmas 2022. The K-pop idols are part of the world’s most prominent girl groups on this planet, dressed in matching strapless mini-red dresses to wish Merry Christmas. Jisoo, the eldest member of BLACKPINK, shared this memorable photo on her Instagram handle along with the message, Merry Christmas with Christmas tree emojis. The K-pop group had been busy with their concert tours in Paris and Amsterdam. Meghan Markle to Mia Khalifa As Sexy Santa! This Merry Christmas 2022, Take Inspiration From Past Looks of These Celebs To Spice Up the Holiday Season.

Merry Christmas to Everyone From BLACKPINK!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

