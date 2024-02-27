Blackpink’s Jennie is often seen wearing Calvin Klein outfits, as she has been representing the brand since 2021. In the spring 2024 campaign photoshoot, Jennie looks smoking hot as she poses on the sofa wearing the brand’s bikini. Jennie rocks a modern cowgirl look with denim and boots, adding her own CK twist. The black and white shots showcase her in a black bralette, Calvin Klein boxer brief-style shorts, an oversized denim jacket, patent leather cowboy boots, and denim shorts with a denim zip jacket. It's a chic blend of city style and western wear, proving that cowgirl fashion can be effortlessly incorporated into outfits. BLACKPINK's Jennie Debuts Her Own Independent Label ODDATELIER- Reports.

BLACKPINK's Jennie For New Calvin Klein Campaign

Jennie is smoldering in a new campaign for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/f5DdniR5zS — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) February 27, 2024

See More Photos Of Jennie Kim From Calvin Klein's Spring 2024 Campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

