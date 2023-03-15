Kendall Jenner could be seen posing in a hot black lingerie set and also posed nude wearing only underwear and socks. FKA Twigs also opted for a nude look, barely covering herself with a denim jacket, while in another photo she posed on the floor in jeans and a sports bra. Jennie looked gorgeous as well as she struck a pose in bras and underwear ranging in white, black and grey colours.

View Kendall, FKA Twigs and Jennie's Shoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)