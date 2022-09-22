Looks like Jisoo is head over heels with pullovers and her Instagram handle is a proof! After posting pics in casual-chic blue pullover, the BLACKPINK girl took to social media to share pictures in a grey pullover and we must say, she looked sweet as candy in the full-sleeved pullover that was paired with beige pleated mini skirt. Her love for cotton candy also came to the fore as she struck different poses in recent IG post. Jisoo kept it cool in white headband and black bag that screamed 'cutie'! View pics of the Korean singer below.

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Grey Pullover and Pleated Skirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

