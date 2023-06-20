BLACKPINK's Lisa has once again captivated fans with her stunning fashion choice, as she dazzled in a striking silver and white feather dress. The K-pop sensation turned heads and stole the spotlight as she donned the glamorous ensemble, showcasing her impeccable style and fashion-forward sense. The ethereal combination of silver and white feathers perfectly accentuated Lisa's elegance and grace, making her a vision to behold. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Becomes Most-Searched Female K-Pop Idol Worldwide on Google in First Half of 2023. Check Out The Pictures Here: BLACKPINK's Lisa is stunning in newly shared photos. pic.twitter.com/Hw6xFFHorE — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2023

