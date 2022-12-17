The youngest member of BLACKPINK, Lalisa, or Lisa, is one of the hottest faces in the glamour world. The Thai rapper is known for her incredible fashion sense, making her immensely popular amongst the younger population. Her latest stage outfits for the Korean girl group’s concert in Paris has gotten rave reviews. In her new Instagram post, Lisa shared a bunch of photos wearing a sexy cutout black bodysuit with a crystal body chain skirt around her waist. The 25-year-old looks both hot and cute in these snaps.

View Pics of BLACKPINK’s Lisa From Her Paris Concert Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)