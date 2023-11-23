Blackpink’s Lisa made an enchanting style statement in a dreamy blue gown as she appeared at Buckingham Palace in London with her fellow members. Yesterday, Blackpink was honoured as members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III of the British Empire for their commitment to voice awareness for climate change. Lisa and her members made an iconic appearance at the state banquet hosted by Buckingham Palace in the UK. Lisa, her original name being Lalisa Manoban, recently posted stunning clicks on her Instagram account featuring her posing in an enchanting powder blue dress. The beautiful off-shoulder gown was adorned with intricate light blue and silver embellishments and covered from the back with a delicate net cape that gave it a mystical aura. While the singer gives off bold and strong vibes when performing on stage, this magnificent look of Lisa’s indeed turned her into a modern-day princess. BLACKPINK at Buckingham Palace! K-Pop Girls Spell Exquisite in Pretty Gowns As They Attend South Korea-UK State Banquet Hosted by King Charles (View Pics).

Blackpink's Lisa Looks Ethereal In A Blue Gown

View this post on Instagram

