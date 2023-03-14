From family to friends, many have started to arrive for Alanna Panday’s pre-wedding festivity. The bride-to-be opted for a floral ethnic ensemble for her glamorous function. The attendees too are seen in traditional wear for the occasion. But looks like Bobby Deol decided to ditch the desi style and rather opted for a casual look. The actor was photographed along with his wife Tanya Deol for the function. Bobby donned casual t-shirt and teamed it with comfy pants and slip-ons. Well, the long beard and neatly styled hair gave him a dapper look. Bride-To-Be Alanna Panday Poses With Mom Deanne Panday at Her Pre-Wedding Festivity (View Pics & Videos).

Tanya & Bobby Deol At Alanna Panday’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony

