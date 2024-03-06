Suhana Khan took to social media to share stunning pictures of herself in sarees. In the first look, Suhana is seen in a mustard yellow and white saree with pearl work and intricate embroidery all over it. She pairs the saree with an off-shoulder blouse. She amps up the glam with a lovely diamond-studded necklace and matching bangles and earrings. For her makeup, she keeps it subtle and glam with a hint of red on her cheeks, lips, and eyes. Her hair, left loose, completes her look perfectly. In the second look, Suhana looks glamorous in a netted blue saree with sequins embellished on it. She pairs it with a complementary blouse. She takes the look a notch higher with dainty diamond accessories. Hints of bronzer and highlighter enhance her features beautifully. Her left-open hairstyle goes well with the saree. Suhana Khan Glams Up in a Figure-Hugging Spaghetti-Strapped Red Dress; The Archies Beauty Drops Pics on Insta From Photoshoot.

View Suhana Khan’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)