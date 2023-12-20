Suhana Khan is not only a brilliant actress but also a rising fashion icon. With every outing, whether it’s with family, friends, or for promotional activities related to the recently released film The Archies, Suhana exudes confidence and elegance with her impeccable fashion statements. The young actress showcased her svelte figure in a stunning, figure-hugging outfit at The Archies premiere night. She opted for a spaghetti-strapped red dress with a plunging neckline for the star-studded event. Suhana has now shared a few pictures on Instagram from the photoshoot, providing a closer look at her sparkly outfit, statement earrings, and chic makeup along with a simple hairdo. Suhana Khan Exudes 'Sexy' Vibes in Black Corset Top Paired With Thigh-High Slit Skirt (View Pics).

Suhana Khan Slaying In Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

