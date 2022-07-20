BTS' Jin aka Kim Seok-jin and Suga aka Min Yoon-gi shared pics from the official event of being appointed as Honorary Ambassadors for the Busan's World Expo 2030 that was held in South Korea recently. The K-pop singers dropped pics in white attires to it keep it cool and calm. The well-groomed boys kept their swag intact in decent outfits that exhibited their charm and soothing personality. BTS’ Jin Looks Dapper in Stylish Outfit at J-Hope’s ‘Jack in the Box’ Pre-Release Party; View Pics

Take a Look at BTS' Jin and Suga's Recent Outfits:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

What a Charm!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)