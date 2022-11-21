BTS member Jungkook has won a lot of hearts again recently with his performance in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. BTS ARMY is still swooning over his mesmerizing performance of the World Cup song Dreamers and the Golden Maknae’s magnificent performance at the ceremony. There’s also plenty of buzz about Jungkook’s outfits during the World Cup and to learn more about them, check out these Tweets for Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 looks. Watch BTS Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Performance on ‘Dreamers’ at the Opening Ceremony in Qatar! (Video).
Here's Jungkook's Look from 'Dreamers' Soundtrack Cover Poster
Dreamers Poster
2022. 11. 20. 2PM KST | 12AM ET#Dreamers2022 #FIFAWorldCup #JungKook #정국 pic.twitter.com/YNMYV1RZQN
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 19, 2022
Jungkook's FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Outfit
More About the Outfit
Jungkook's Look From The Day
[#오늘의방탄] FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Opening Ceremony with #JungKook 천재꾀꼬리가 Dreamers 무대 찢어따..😇✨️#오늘의정국 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #OpeningCeremony #Dreamers2022 #정국 #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/1kbFvYyOQm
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 20, 2022
Jungkook's Performance at The Opening Ceremony
