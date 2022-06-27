K-pop stars have a blast in Paris! BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum appeared in all-black ensemble to grace the CELINE Men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection. While V made heads turn with his exquisite leather jacket and pants, Lisa looked glamorous in the backless top and shorts set. Park Bo-gum looked dapper in his black suit as the trio graced the fashion show in utmost style and charisma. Check out their pictures and videos from the grand event that happened on Sunday. BTS' Jin Flaunts '7' Tattoo in Hot Shirtless Photos on Instagram and ARMY Are Losing Their Collective Calm!

View Pics & Videos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Park Bo-gum from the Fashion Show Event:

bogum, taehyung, and lisa actually do exist and they look immaculately beautiful the way they are 😭😭 #TAEHYUNGxCeline#LISAXCELINE #BogumxCelinepic.twitter.com/JCI6cdfczI — riah⁷ (@swtmilktae) June 26, 2022

Adorable!

Taehyung vibing while lisa dancing to lalisa now why this is so adorable pic.twitter.com/uoiNKoI9VA — ً (@bangpinkthinks) June 26, 2022

The Trio Is Just Looking AWESOME!

Fans Go Crazy Over BTS' V & BLACKPINK's Lisa Gossiping Together

living for this photo of lisa gossiping something to taehyung #TAEHYUNGxCeline #LISAXCELINE pic.twitter.com/Qd1O6GqaMZ — rade (@taehyungsrep) June 26, 2022

A Complete Treat!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)