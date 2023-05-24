BTS V aka Kim Taehyung recently shared a fresh set of glamorous pictures on his Instagram handle. The pictures show Kim wearing a black pantsuit with a bow tie. He is seen striking a glamorous pose with actor Park Bo-gum in his stylish avatar. BLACKPINK's Lisa is also seen posing with him in the pictures. Lisa is seen wearing a striped black and silver pantsuit. Both K-Pop artists are giving major fashion goals. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Shares Photo with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Park Bo Gum, Future and Jingyi Zhang Along With Gorgeous Solo Shots in Celine Outfit!

Kim Taehyung, Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK's Lisa Pose Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

