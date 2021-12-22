Georgina Rodriguez shines again as she features on the cover page of Cosmopolitan's first bimonthly issue of 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo's beau looks extremely stunning in a hot red glistering dress as she dazzles like a Christmas ornament on the cover of the new issue. No doubt, she gives us the perfect vibe of the Christmas season after gracing the front of the magazine with absolute glamour and allure.

Check Out Georgina Rodriguez Gracing the Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover in Dazzling Red Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

