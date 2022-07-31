Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hit the ramp as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. The gorgeous actress has shared a few pictures from the event and it’s all about love and style. The duo not just served glamour, but their PDA was also the highlight of the fashion show. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Look Royally Elegant in Manish Malhotra’s Haute Couture (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

