Dhanashree Verma has shared some uber-cool pictures of her on social media. The dance choreographer took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a sleeveless white corset top and black straight trousers. She styled the look with white sneakers, black shades, bracelets and a blue sling bag. The influencer looks absolutely gorgeous in her relaxed hair look. "Match in Miami Was stunned to see such dedicated & wonderful fans in Miami [sic]," Dhanashree Verma added in the caption of the Instagram post. 'Cigarettes After Sex' Dhanashree Verma's IG Story on Mumbai Rains With This Song Goes Viral, Netizens Point Out Its Timing With Shreyas Iyer's Rains Post!

Here's Dhanashree Verma's Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)