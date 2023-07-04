Diana Penty recently showcased her impeccable fashion sense, exuding an aura of royalty and style in a stunning ensemble. She donned a black and golden corset top, flawlessly paired with denim jeans, which accentuated her figure and gave her a chic yet sophisticated look. Complementing the outfit, Diana wore black heels and allowed her short hair to cascade in beachy waves, adding a touch of effortless glamour. To elevate her style quotient further, she sported fashionable yellow sunglasses, exuding a playful vibe. Completing the ensemble, Diana carried a cute little golden bag, adding the perfect finishing touch to her overall look. Diana Penty is Obsessed With Black Outfits And She Looks Smashing In Them.