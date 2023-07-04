Diana Penty recently showcased her impeccable fashion sense, exuding an aura of royalty and style in a stunning ensemble. She donned a black and golden corset top, flawlessly paired with denim jeans, which accentuated her figure and gave her a chic yet sophisticated look. Complementing the outfit, Diana wore black heels and allowed her short hair to cascade in beachy waves, adding a touch of effortless glamour. To elevate her style quotient further, she sported fashionable yellow sunglasses, exuding a playful vibe. Completing the ensemble, Diana carried a cute little golden bag, adding the perfect finishing touch to her overall look. Diana Penty is Obsessed With Black Outfits And She Looks Smashing In Them.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
