Disha Patani slays in every other outfit that she wears with absolute fashion. The Ek Villian Returns actress recently took to Instagram to share pics in white feathered bralette and mini skirt. She flaunted her sexy figure in the stunning outfit that was embellished with netted fabric and feathers. What grabbed the attention of the users was her stylish golden headpiece that amped up her ensemble like anything! The stone-studded crown looked stunning only to channel her inner diva! Disha Patani Poses in an All-White Bikini and She Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous! (View Pic)

View Pics of Disha Patani in Feathered Bralette and Mini Skirt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

