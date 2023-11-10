The festival of lights, Diwali is here, and if you are the one who is seeking festive fashion inspo, but do not want to go the classic ethnic way, then Karan Johar's latest trendy outfit should be on your list. Well as today, the filmmaker shared pics of himself on Insta dressed in Sabyasachi's printed kurta-pyjama set with dupatta and he spells wow. KJo's OOTD is eccentric yet perfect fit for men who wants to stand out from the crowd style-wise. New Mehndi Designs for Diwali 2023: Simple and Beautiful Mehandi Designs and Henna Patterns Ahead of Deepawali Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Karan Johar in Sabyasachi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

