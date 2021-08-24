Dua Lipa celebrated her 26th birthday on Sunday. The diva has shared several pictures from her birthday celebration. Now recently, Dua Lipa has yet again taken to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures of her wherein she can be seen posing in a mini skirt paired with a blazer and knee-high boots. While sharing the same, she wrote, "forest nymph." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)