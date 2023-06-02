Dua Lipa has shared some uber-cool pictures on her social media handle. The singer took to her official Instagram account to share some quirky pictures of her wearing a metallic jacket and skirt. "I’ll be living in this blue chrome two piece until further notice [sic]," Dua Lipa wrote in the stylish post's caption. The singer is also seen wearing a waist chain in the pictures with butterfly embellishment. Dua Lipa Makes Red Carpet Debut With Her New Boyfriend Romain Gavras (View Pics).

Here's Dua Lipa's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

