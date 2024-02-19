Dua Lipa, the sensational 'Levitating' singer, made a grand entrance onto the red carpet of the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. She looked stunning, dressed in a gorgeous floor-length fiery-red gown, featuring a flowing matching red cape that seemed to flow for miles. The halter neck-pleated design of the gown accentuated Lipa's subtle arm tattoos, while its graceful flow and semi-cinched waist exuded elegance. She kept her makeup to a tasteful minimum, harmonising flawlessly with her attire. Dua added further finesse to her ensemble with matching red pumps, a diamond bracelet, rings, and ear cuffs. Her luscious, purple-toned red hair cascading freely completed the look with an air of perfection, leaving a lasting impression of sheer sophistication and style. Grammy Awards 2024: Dua Lipa Shimmers on the Red Carpet in a Metallic Silver Courrèges Dress, View Pics of the Stunning Singer.

View Dua Lipa’s Video From the BAFTA Awards 2024 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorenzo Posocco (@lorenzoposocco)

Dua Lipa Slays at the BAFTA Awards 2024 in a Red Gown by Valentino:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

