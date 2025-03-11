At Paris Fashion Week (PFW), renowned designer Duran Lantink made a bold and unforgettable statement during his latest show which left the fashion world both shocked and intrigued. Lantink, known for his avant-garde designs that often challenge the conventional norms of fashion, pushed boundaries once again with a male model who strutted down the runway in a striking ensemble featuring fake breasts as part of his costume. The decision to have a male model wear a garment with exaggerated feminine features immediately caught the attention of both critics and fashion lovers alike. As the model confidently walked the runway, the fake breasts which were adorned as part of a larger, sculptural outfit caught the great attention of the audience. This unexpected and daring moment quickly went viral attracting fashion fanatics. Deepika Padukone Stuns at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris, Turns Heads With Parisian Chic Look (View Pictures).

Model Walks Runway With Fake Breasts As Costume (Watch Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duran Lantink (@duranlantinkyo)

