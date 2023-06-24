Kwon Eun Bi recently went viral on social media for her recent Instagram post. The former IZ*ONE member looked sexy in a short white skirt, a cobb bikini and white mesh shirt. She posed with a bubble gun in her photos and also shared a video playing with it. The singer attended this year's Waterbomb Festival where she wowed fans with her performance. Netizens Slam Reporter For Insulting Kwon Eun Bi After Filming Her At Gimpo Airport.

Check Out Eun Bi's Viral Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 권은비 EUN BI (@silver_rain.__)

