Hollywood star Gal Gadot graces the cover of Elle US magazine, and she looks phenomenal like always. The 36-year-old Israeli actress got all flirty in a super sexy ensemble that included a basic bodysuit by Wolford, polka-dotted sheer tights and a bright yellow Ralph Lauren coat. In another look, a red and black cardigan by Saint Laurent replaces the sunshine coat.

Check Out Gal Gadot Model For Elle Magazine

I am so excited to be a part of Elle's 2021 women in Hollywood issue and honored to be sharing it with such an amazing inspiring group of women. Thank you for having me @ELLEmagazine and @ninagarcia and for letting me roll around in the grass 🌱 pic.twitter.com/TrkRAFNgna — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 18, 2021

Gal gave birth to her third daughter, Daniella, in June earlier this year. She will be next seen in Red Notice, a movie that will be streamed on Netflix in November. Gal is working alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the action-comedy film.

