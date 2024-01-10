Gaaahar Khan stood out as the host for week nine of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, captivating attention in a stunning violet pre-draped saree. Her outfit, adorned with intricate sequin embroideries on the bust, boasted a distinct criss-cross neckline. Khan showcased her style with glittery pink-purple eyes, complemented by nude lips, pink blush, and a perfectly applied highlighter. Adding a touch of uniqueness, her braided hairdo completed the look with finesse. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Holiday At the Beach With Their ‘Zindagi’ Zehaan, Hide His Face In Photos!

Gauahar Khan's Latest Look

