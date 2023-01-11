2023 Golden Globes is here! The biggest night in showbiz has arrived and right before the main ceremony we saw many stars gracing the red carpet in style. Right from tuxedo, slit and cutout dresses to some gender bender fashion, Golden Globes 2023 was a sure cut hit when we talk about glamour. Here, check out the best dressed celebs from the gala night. Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR’s Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Pose Together With Their Family Members Before They Grace the Red Carpet (View Pic).
Jamie Lee Cutis
Jamie Lee Curtis at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/DzbuxAFKQk pic.twitter.com/kinf3mEJut
— Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023
Jr NTR
N. T. Rama Rao Jr. at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/DzbuxAFKQk pic.twitter.com/dJSOmcYIGl
— Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2023
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/2qrZFGmBfM pic.twitter.com/VulsNqeIS1
— Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2023
Glen Powell at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/nq6XWJebxB pic.twitter.com/rjQeN0gDWD
— Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2023
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual #GoldenGlobes Awards. pic.twitter.com/KH1RHVH87A
— @21metgala (@21metgala) January 11, 2023
Billy Porter
📸 #BillyPorter on the #GoldenGlobes carpet. pic.twitter.com/YkPaFCAHcH
— Entertainment Crave (@ECraveWorld) January 11, 2023
SS Rajamouli
.@ssrajamouli is REPRESENTING @RRRMovie on the #GoldenGlobes carpet 👌 pic.twitter.com/pJDjLRPU9p
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual #GoldenGlobes Awards. pic.twitter.com/qIcsXy2Ycn
— @21metgala (@21metgala) January 11, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)