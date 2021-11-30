The 31st Annual Gotham Awards is a key stop in the awards season marathon. The ceremony, taking place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, celebrates independent content across film and TV. Star power was out in full force at the ceremony this year, with a red carpet charge led by a handful of Indie and Hollywood celebrities. One saw the likes Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson, Lee Jung-Jae, HoYeon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore among many put their best fashion foot forward. Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, dominated the 2021 Gotham Awards. American Music Awards 2021: Cardi B, Jojo Siwa, Olivia Rodrigo, Becky G & Others Sizzle On The Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart Wears August Getty Atelier At The 2021 Gotham Awards:

Kristen Stewart being honored receiving the "Performer Tribute" at the Gotham Awards. The award season has started! So proud of her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jdrIaBXpES — best of twilight ❁ (@archivetwilight) November 30, 2021

Dakota Johnson Wears Schiaparelli:

NEW: Dakota at the Gotham Awards tonight in New York City. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/IXzozgpAYm — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) November 30, 2021

"The Lost Daughter" Writer/Director Maggie Gyllenhaal:

Julianne Moore's Red Carpet Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

Tessa Thompson wears Bach Mai:

Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae & HoYeon Jung Step Out for Gotham Awards:

Jung-jae Lee & Hoyeon Jung at the 2021 Gotham Awards pic.twitter.com/6tdqKaHzVt — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) November 30, 2021

