Hina Khan often treats her fans with stunning pictures of her in various ethnic looks. On Wednesday, the diva has taken to her social media handle to share a few gorgeous pictures of her in a light and breezy orange suit. While sharing the same, she wrote, "More Selflove Babygirl." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)