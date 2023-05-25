TV actor Hina Khan recently attended G20 Tourism working group meeting in Srinagar. Hina attended the meeting wearing a stunning white traditional suit. "Proud to contribute to Naya Kashmir's growth story and inspire fellow Kashmiri youth [sic]," she wrote in the caption of the post, sharing her pictures from the meeting. She also thanked the mayor of Kashmir for giving her the opportunity to attend the G20 Tourism working group meeting. Hina Khan Joins G20 Delegates To Attend Lunch Hosted by Mayor of Srinagar, See Pics.

Check Hina Khan's Pictures in White Ethnicwear Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

