The cast of House of Gucci including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek walked the red carpet in London looking their best. Gaga opted for a purple silk chiffon cape gown from Gucci's Pre-Fall 2022 Love Parade collection by Alessandro Michele and made heads turn with her stunning look. The other cast also decked up quite well, making it a glamorous event.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Gucci (@houseofguccimovie)

