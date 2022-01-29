Karisma Kapoor’s style is minimal and classy. Be it ethnic or modern, the actress has carried every outfit effortlessly. Be it for any occasion or mood, Karisma’s feed offers the best sartorial ideas. In her latest post, she has sported a long sleeves black crop top and teamed it with powder pink trousers. She has left her hair open and kept her makeup subtle, and we’re totally loving it!

Karisma Kapoor’s Chic Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

