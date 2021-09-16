Janhvi Kapoor's latest set of pictures on Instagram is fashionable and HOT. The actress in the clicks can be seen posing in an off-white strappy one-piece that accentuates her toned body. Further, neatly done brows, subtle lips, and little baubles is how JK has rounded her look. Indeed, a 'vanilla swirlie.'

Janhvi Kapoor Stylish Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)