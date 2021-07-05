Janhvi Kapoor is impressing fans with her fashion game and her recent photoshoot pictures have the actress in a sizzling hot avatar. Janhvi goes all white with this short casual outfit of hers but her posing with a sexy look on her face is what fans might love so much.

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Recent Photoshoot Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

